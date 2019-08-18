Sergeant Floyd burial re-enactment honors past

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An honor of the past happened at the Floyd Monument where a re-enactment was held for Sgt. Floyd’s burial ceremony.

Floyd was the only member of the Lewis and Clark expedition that died during the journey.

The re-enactment included soldiers in identical uniforms worn during the 1804 burial.

Walter Peterson, the event’s orator, said it’s a great way to keep Sioux City’s history alive.

“These type of events are a very good way to learn the history and especially to get children started in reading history and understanding the people that have gone before us,” said Peterson.

The original SGT. Floyd burial happened more than 200 years ago.