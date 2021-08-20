Sergeant Bluff’s population trends upward, sees 19% increase

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — While Sioux City’s population expanded to more than 85,000, it didn’t see as much growth as the surrounding area.

Nearly all communities across Siouxland saw their population climb according to new U.S. Census data, but the City of Sergeant Bluff may have seen the biggest jump, growing by 19 percent and now having more than 5,000 residents.

“Anybody that has growth is a very positive thing. You know there’s no doubt for example that all the smaller communities benefit from having Sioux City there. By the same token, we all, the smaller communities like ours, contribute certain things too,” said Chris Bogenrief, the President of NAI United Real Estate.

Bogenrief has noticed the general migration of people leaving Sioux City for the suburbs, such as Sergeant Bluff, but said it’s vital the “hub” of the metro pour money into housing projects to improve quality of life for all Siouxlanders.

“Make sure they keep investing in downtown, and keep even the older neighborhoods. You got to keep it up and invest in the infrastructure because we’re all tied to Sioux City.”

Mayor Jon Winkel wasn’t surprised to see how much Sergeant Bluff grew over the last decade but said it’s time to shift priorities from funding residential developments to growing its industrial footprint to keep the positive trend going.

“We’ve had quite a few business successes but we haven’t totally focused on the commercial and live industry. And with our certified industrial park, 100 and some acres right south of our community that we’ve put in. It’s shovel ready,” Winkel said.

Winkel also noted the the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Schools, flat tax rates, and various amenities available as reasons why the town has grown by nearly 800 people since 2010.

Winkel added there are two anchor tenants so far at the new industrial park but hopes that a critical mass of jobs will be coming to attract even more young people to make the move.