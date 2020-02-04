Sergeant Bluff woman wins third prize on Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sergeant Bluff woman won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Blanche Hamilton won the third prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lady Luck 7” scratch game.
She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s on 111 Gaul Drive in Sergeant Bluff.
Hamilton claimed her prize on Friday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.
“Lady Luck 7” is an Iowa Lottery $10 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $100,000.
The overall odds of winning one of the prizes is 2.94%.
