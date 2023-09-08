CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sergeant Bluff woman has won $10,000 off a scratch ticket.

Carolina Lupercio Villavicencio won the $10,000 prize from the “Lucky 7 Bonus” scratch game, according to a release from the Iowa Lottery. It was the 18th prize of $10,000.

She bought the ticket at the Casey’s convenience store at 1132 Lewis Blvd. in Sioux City.

She claimed her winnings at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office on Thursday.

The scratch game contains 76 prizes of $10,000 and 20 top prizes of $250,000.