Sergeant Bluff woman faces neglect charges for providing marijuana to children, documents say

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sergeant Bluff woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of providing marijuana to her children and niece.

According to court documents, police executed a search warrant at the residence of Tiffany Gagnon, 45, in the 1600 block of Forsling Street in Sergeant Bluff. When police searched the house, over two ounces of marijuana, a grinder and several pipes were found. Gagnon admitted to police it was her marijuana.

Documents add that Gagnon told police she provided and smoked marijuana with her two sons, who are 17 and 15, and her 12-year-old daughter in her home. She also allegedly said she gave marijuana to her 16-year-old niece, who was staying overnight at their place.

Documents said this hasn’t been the first time this has happened, saying another incident like this occurred on or about May 30 to 31.

Gagnon was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail. She is charged with four counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, she lost the guardianship of her daughter.