SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — If Siouxlanders need to get rid of some older electronics, there’s a way to recycle them.

The city of Sergeant Bluff will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. It will take place next to the Community Center.

They will take all sorts of electronics, including anything with a circuit board in it.

The fees range from $5-$45. Cash or check is acceptable and can be paid at the event.