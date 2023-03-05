SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens of ping pong players “paddled” their way into Sergeant Bluff over the weekend for the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club’s annual table tennis tournament.

A mix of singles and doubles across a range of age groups took to the tables at the Sergeant Bluff recreation center at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Organizers told KCAU 9 that this was their biggest event yet with over 60 competitors in attendance.

“A lot of new faces every year when we have our tournament here. I just got done watching the B Division Championship and the oldest player was 30 years old so there’s always fresh, new faces coming,” said Collin Gingerich with the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club, “It keeps growing. Today we’ve had our biggest open, which is 66 competitors, that’s the biggest we’ve ever had. “

If Siouxlanders want to “serve” up a new challenge or simply “lob” table tennis, head down to Sergeant Bluff each Wednesday and Sunday between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for open table tennis time at the Rec Center.