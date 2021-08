SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The Table Tennis Club in Sergeant Bluff held a semi-annual event on Saturday.

The club hosted the 42nd semi-annual tournament at the Community Center for around 50 competitors from the area.

“Table tennis is a lifelong skill. We’ve had players come up here at 9 years old and win, and we’ve got players today that are playing that are 83, 84 years old. It’s just something that you can play your whole life,” said Phil Elder.