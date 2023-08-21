SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Roughly 60 people gathered at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center for Table Tennis on Saturday.

The 14th annual tournament put competitors into one of three divisions based on their experience.

The first person to score 11 points in two games moved on to the finals. The winner of each division was awarded a trophy and prize money.

Phil Elder, a board member of the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club, said the competition has grown a lot since it first began.

“A lot bigger, better competition. We got folks that are near Olympic status, I guess you would say. When we first started, we had 8 tables, now we got 16 and they’re full,” Elder said.

People from around Siouxland, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and even Colorado competed in the tournament.