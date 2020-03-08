Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club hosts 12th annual spring tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – For over a decade, paddles and ping pong balls have been bringing competitors to Sergeant Bluff.

Every first weekend in March for the past 12 years, the Sergeant Bluff Community Center has hosted a spring table tennis tournament.

“It’s a big feather in our hat to be able to have such a quality tournament here each year. It’s kind of like having a reunion picnic with seeing the same players every year,” said Phil Edler, Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club member.

In the tournament, there are five divisions with 12 players, each competing all day for a chance to take home trophies and even money.

For most competitors, though, it’s more than just a tournament.

“Since 2008, I’ve been playing here, of course, now this tournament means a lot because this is the first tournament I won in the United States. There’s an emotional aspect. My son is playing for the first time ever in a tournament. It’s a great feeling,” said Manoj Patil, former Table Tennis Tournament Champion.

A total of sixty players traveled from Sioux Falls, Omaha, and even Iowa City to compete in the Annual Table Tennis Tournament.

The oldest competitors in the tournament are Jarol and Leah Duerksen, 82- and 81-years-old.

“We met 63 years ago in a ping pong room. I heard the noise of balls clicking back and forth and I stuck my head in there and there were 20 guys and one beautiful babe and I married her,” said Jarol Duerksen.

They traveled from Iowa City to play in the tournament. Both of them said it’s more than just a competition, but a way to build life long relationships.

“This is our fourth year here. I just love it because it’s well run, there’s good food,” said Jarol Duerksen.

“We see people that we don’t see all the time. We see people that we see at other tournaments and it’s just fun to see them,” said Carol Duerksen.

Elder, the tennis club’s host, said they welcome all ages and all skill levels.

He said the club’s mission is to provide a friendly atmosphere for those who love playing the sport of ping pong.