SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of Siouxland students exercised their right to protest in support of a former member of staff.

Students at Sergeant Bluff Luton Middle School didn’t let the pouring rain stop their walkout on Friday in support of the school’s principal, Bill McKelvey, who resigned from his post earlier this month.

Mckelvey tendered his resignation voluntarily, following an internal investigation by the district.

According to a Facebook post by the district, they are not able to say what led to the investigation. However, community members allege that the investigation is related to a fight McKelvey intervened in and that contributed to Friday’s protest.

“With the termination or resignation of Mr. McKelvy, the kids feel like they’re not going to be safe in our schools anymore with fights that are going on. Are the teachers going to be able to break them up or do they have to sit there and just watch it happen,” Parent Sacha Williams said.

KCAU 9 reached out to SBL for a statement,

“The district provided a safe environment for students to learn and an appropriate forum to share their voice. Personnel matters are confidential and therefore the district is unable to provide comment.”