SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland students got to vote on names for Sergeant Bluff’s new snowplows.

It was a contest Sergeant Bluff Kindergarteners all the way through 8th grade to give them names.

There were 45 entries and 5 winners. The names include Scoop Dawg, Darth Blader, and Clear-O-Path-Ra. Kids who submitted the winning names got $20 to use at Dairy Queen.

KCAU 9 spoke with several people from the City of Sergeant Bluff about the contest.

“Think of ourselves as partners and we thought what we could do to further the enhancement of that relationship and we thought it would be a great idea to come up with a contest to name the snowplow and have a little education for the kids going on at the same time about public works and public street safety,” said Carol Clark, a Sergeant Bluff City Council member.

“A lot of people like Star Wars so I was just thinking of T.V. shows and I thought of that,” said Kinley Sims.

“I chose Scoop Dawg because I really like Snoop Dogg, the rapper. I just really like him as an artist,” said Brock Bockenstedt.

Residents will be able to see the names on the side of the plows.