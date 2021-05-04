Sergeant Bluff retirement home saved after dumpster fire quickly put out

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Quick actions and working fire protection systems prevented a retirement home from going up in flames.

Fire crews from Sergeant Bluff and the 185th Air Guard received a call of a dumpster fire that turned into a potential structure fire at Floyd Place Senior Living in Sergeant Bluff, Monday just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival fire crews noticed that the main fire was under control thanks to a community member rolling the container away from the building and Sergeant Bluff police throwing a extinguisher into the the receptical.

“At that time when we arrived, the staff did have the residence evacuated. We had sprinkler system going off helping extinguish the fire. It was a great case. They maintained their fire protection systems well and the fire sprinkler system saved their building.” Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul said.

No one was injured during the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.