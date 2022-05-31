SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of RAGBRAI riders will come through Sergeant Bluff this July.

Local residents have said they want the riders to remember their time in the city.

“We’re going to have a bunch of games and stuff out front and live music being played here. I know a couple other places are going to have live music going as well, so we’re just going to have stuff going in every corner of town,” Cyndi Nelson said.

Cyndi Nelson is the owner of Hawk’s Coffee Shop in Sergeant Bluff. She remembers when the city hosted RAGBRAI back in 2006. She said hosting the event again is a great opportunity.

“To have it again and show how big we’ve become in the last few years. The city has changed a lot in that amount of time so just giving them a different experience than the last time they came is really important to us,” Nelson said.

Ron Hanson is the co-chairman for Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI. He said preparing for RAGBRAI helps bring Sergeant Bluff residents together.

“it also brings the community, the citizens a little bit closer together. You get to meet more friends within the community. It’s just a great thing. Economic impact, all of our businesses, it’s just great,” Hanson said.

The RAGBRAI 2022 ride is scheduled to start in Sergeant Bluff on July 24 and end in West Union on July 30.

