SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sergeant Bluff announced plans to turn the old MCI building into a sports arena on Tuesday.

Sergeant Bluff Mayor John Winkell told KCAU 9 that the new sports facility will include three basketball courts, three volleyball courts, a three-lane walk track, and what he is calling the largest indoor turf field in the area.

Winkell said additional plans for the four-acre building include adding a fitness center and areas for gatherings and retail. This is all part of the first phase of what they plan to do to the building.

Winkell said they are planning a second phase that will utilize the parking lot outside of the building.

A hotel with 86 rooms will be built on the lot with a walkway planned to connect the hotel to the facility, Winkell said. The hotel is planned to be either three or four stories tall and they are hoping to get a brand name attached to the hotel.

Winkell said that he hopes the facility will be a good way to organize community plans and events.

The R Perry Construction company is developing the facility. The interior of the building has already been demolished and Winkell told KCAU 9 that construction started approximately two months ago.

In addition to developing the facility, Winkell said that R Perry Construction will be moving their offices from South Dakota into this facility when it is completed.