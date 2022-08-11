SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sergeant Bluff has announced the events for the Pioneer Valley Days.

According to a release from the City of Sergeant Bluff, the annual Pioneer Valley Days will begin on Friday and run until Sunday. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The release stated that after the parade on Friday, there will be an ice cream social in the Rec Center parking lot on Topaz Street. There will also be a Drive-in Movie showing of Sing 2 and free popcorn will be available until supplies runs out. The movie will start at dusk.

On Saturday, a 5k Fun Run will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the release specified that there is availability for more participants. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family Fun Day will be held in the Rec Complex area. During the event, there will be a bags tournament, Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Inflatables, Sand Volleyball, Games and contests, Small Business Fair, Horseshoes, a Softball tournament, food, a dunk tank, and the Sergeant Bluff pool will be open. Meanwhile, a car show will take place at the Sergeant Bluff Museum on 4th street from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Pioneer Valley Days will conclude with a disc golf tournament that will be held at the Rec Center.

Anyone wishing to participate in the events during the Pioneer Valley Days can call 712-943-5800, and additional information can be found on the city website.