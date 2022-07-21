SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in more than 10 years, RABGRAI begins in Sergeant Bluff.

Community members said that this is a great opportunity to show off Siouxland to thousands of visitors.

Sergeant Bluff hosted RAGBRAI back in 2006. Ron Hanson helped organize the event that year. He said the community is excited to welcome the riders back this summer.

“We didn’t have it until 2006 and the community loved it then,” Hanson said. “So, it’s just a great feeling to have that come here so we can show our town off, show the pride that we have here, the great citizens that live here.”

The city has various events planned such as live music and a beer garden but safety is the first priority.

Anthony Gaul is the Fire Chief of Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue. He said the fire department has an outdoor warning system that is meant to alert people who are outside in case severe weather suddenly approaches.

Gaul said fire crews are prepared to send severe weather warnings if necessary.

“The plan is, right now, as we follow the same as Sioux City, if a tornado or winds of 70 miles an hour or greater are predicted, we will set off the outdoor warning system,” Gaul said.

Gaul said campsites for riders are clearly marked and the city’s lightning prediction system should warn riders about 15 minutes before lightning strikes. He advises riders to download a 911 app on their phones and bring water and a flashlight with them.