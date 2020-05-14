Sergeant Bluff man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography conviction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sergeant Bluff man who possessed more than 600 images of child pornography has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on May 11.

Alec Gibson, 25, from Sergeant Bluff, received his prison term after pleading guilty on December 17, 2019, to being a recipient of child pornography.

According to the Northern District of Iowa U.S. Attorneys Office, evidence at Gibson’s plea hearing and sentencing showed that between October 2017 and August 24, 2017, he possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including a depiction involving a minor who was under the age of 12.

During the execution of a search warrant at Gibson’s residence on August 24, 2017, officers located and seized items belonging to Gibson. A forensic examiner found child pornography on some of the items officers seized from Gibson’s residence, including depictions of adult males sexually penetrating prepubescent children.

Evidence also showed that Gibson made contact with children through online platforms and admitted that some of the minors sent him nude photographs.

Gibson was sentenced to 70 months’ imprisonment in district court in Sioux City Monday. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release following his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Gibson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

