SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sergeant Bluff man pleaded guilty in Woodbury Court to forgery and has been sentenced.

According to a release from the Iowa Insurance Division, Jay Wickey, 64, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation by the division’s Fraud Bureau.

The investigation began in February 2019 after a complaint alleged Wickey had falsely endorsed the signature of a financial institution on multiple insurance checks. Wickey was arrested on December 21, 2019.

The investigation determined Wickey forged the signature of Regional Acceptance Bank, who had a lien on the vehicle without their knowledge or consent, allowing him to collect proceeds for himself, the release said.

Authorities said Wickey’s actions prevented Regional Acceptance Bank from protecting their financial interest by confirming the vehicle’s repairs had been completed.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner, Doug Ommen. “I appreciate the hard work of our Fraud Bureau and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this case so Mr. Wickey was held accountable for his actions.”

Following his guilty plea, Wickey received a two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, and was ordered to pay a fine of $625 as well as a probation enrollment fee of $300.

Anyone with information about insurance fraud is asked to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.