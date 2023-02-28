LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KCAU) — A Siouxland man has finished top 5 at this year’s “Best Bagger National Championship” in Las Vegas.

Nolan McGregor works at the Fareway in Sergeant Bluff. He is the 2023 Iowa champion for the National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger National Championship, defending his state title.

Monday night, he was one of 14 to compete Monday night at Ceasars Forum for the national title. After three heats, Nolan and four others landed a spot in the final where Nolan finished 5th, winning a trophy and $1,000.

McGregor was also crowned the 2022 “Grocery Bagging Champion” at the Iowa State Fair.