Sergeant Bluff man burglarized woman’s house, hit her child, court docs say

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized a woman’s house, breaking items and smacking her son in the face.

According to court documents, on June 27, at 10:27 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 1357 Vandenberg Circle in Sergeant Bluff. A woman told law enforcement Philip Clark, 38, of Sergeant Bluff, had broken into her house through a rear window, tore up the house, and left on foot.

When police arrived, the woman told them she woke up after feeling someone in her bed. She opened her eyes to see Clark laying next to her. She asked him to leave, but he refused. When the woman went to go reach for her phone, Clark took it and smashed it on the floor, thinking she was going to call the police. The woman left the house and walked to 1375 Vandenberg Circle to get help and call 911. A short time later, Clark also showed up at the residence where they both started yelling at each other.

When the woman came back to her house, she found her TV, work computer and monitors, and vacuum cleaner were broken, with glass and debris scattered in the hallway.

The woman said when she checked on her kids, her 11-year-old son said Clark smacked him in the face because he was crying. The woman’s daughter confirmed this had happened.

Police went to 1375 Vandenberg Circle to find Clark, but no one answered when the officers knocked on the door. Authorities searched the area but were unable to locate him.

On July 1, police saw activity at 1375 Vandenberg Circle. Authorities surrounded the house and saw a man leaving the back door of the garage. The man told police Clark was in the garage. The homeowner gave permission for police to enter the garage, where Clark was found and arrested.

Clark is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 at 9 a.m. He also violated a no-contact order the woman had filed against him in November.