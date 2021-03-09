Sergeant Bluff man arrested for domestic abuse after fight with girlfriend

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested on a domestic abuse assault charge after officials said he fought with his girlfriend.

Court documents said that on Monday at 10:59 p.m., Landon Wolfe, 23, of Sergeant Bluff, got into a physical fight with his girlfriend.

Wolfe allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat, slammed her into the ground, put pressure on her neck so she had issues breathing, and then punched her in the face. The punch cut her lip and gave her a fat lip.

Wolfe was charged with felony domestic abuse assault and a probation violation. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on an $8,000 bond.