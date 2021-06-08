Sergeant Bluff man arrested for threatening 3 people with a rifle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested early Monday after he threatened three people with a rifle.

According to court documents, Cody Miller, 30, sent threatening texts at 11:33 p.m. on Sunday to the victim saying he would show up at his house.

Miller later drove to the victim’s property around 1:47 a.m. and exited his car carrying a .22 Caliber rifle.

The victim was in his front yard with his wife and a friend when Miller asked if there was going to be a problem.

Miller left shortly after and was pulled over by the Sioux City Police. Authorities found the rifle sitting between the driver and passenger seat with a round loaded in the chamber.

Miller is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bail is set for $2,000.00.