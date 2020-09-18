Sergeant Bluff man arrested for sexual abuse of 12-year-old

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested a Sergeant Bluff man for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the SCPD, they received a report on April 28 of a sex abuse that occurred in Sioux City.

Officials said a 12-year-old victim reported that she had sexual conversations on a social media account with an adult man, later identified as Andrew Sanders, 28, of Sergeant Bluff.

Authorities reported that the victim agreed to meet up with the man, and that Sanders agreed to pay the girl money in exchange for sexual acts.

After an investigation, Sanders was arrested and charged him with 3rd-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts, entice away a child, and soliciting prostitution.

Anyone with more information on this crime, or any other crimes, contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477 (TIPS).

Latest Stories