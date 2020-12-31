Sergeant Bluff man arrested for burglary of Four Seasons Restaurant, police still looking for second suspect

Ricardo Vital
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man arrested for leading authorities in a pursuit is facing new charges after police said they linked him to the burglary of a Sioux City restaurant.

The Sioux City Police Department officers arrested Ricardo Vital, 29, of Sgt. Bluff, after he
attempted to flee from officers in a stolen car Thursday morning. Once in custody, they were able to connect him to the burglary of the Four Seasons Restaurant based on a tattoo on his neck.

Vital has been additionally charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree theft degree for breaking out a glass door to gain entry to the restaurant on Nov. 26 at about 2:26 a.m. Once inside he stole a tablet computer and food.

The second suspect in the burglary of the restaurant that night has not been identified. He entered a few hours later and stole a laptop computer. There is no evidence to show that Vital and the unidentified suspect were working together.

The second suspect appeared to possible be a white male in his 20’s. Video from surveillance footage at the restaurant was featured on a Crime Stoppers posted to the Department’s YouTube channel.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or
258-TIPS (8477). A tip can also be made online.

