SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sergeant Bluff man has been taken into custody after he allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl and then offered her $100 not to talk about it.

Leuanglong Thongvillay

According to court documents, on April 12, the Sergeant Bluff Police Department was called out to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a disturbance.

The documents state that after an investigation, officers discovered that Leuanglong Thongvilay, 37, of Sergeant Bluff, was allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old on March 24.

The court documents said that the victim went to Thongvilay’s residence though they do not say why she was there.

While the victim was at Thongvilay’s residence, the victim said she saw multiple boxes of marijuana in his bedroom, and he offered her some, according to documents. The documents also state that he forcibly pushed the victim into his room and onto his bed. He also forcibly removed her clothing and sexually abused the victim.

The victim said that when she was in her car to leave, Thongvillay offered her $100 not to talk about the incident, documents state.

On April 13, officers interviewed Thongvillay at the Sergeant Bluff Police Department where he allegedly admitted to having sex with the teen.

One court document also mentioned that Thongvillay faces similar charges in O’Brien County for an incident in May 2022 for sex crimes against a child.

Thongvillay is being charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor.

Thongvillay is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 24.