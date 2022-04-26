SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School Board has approved an interim superintendent as they continue their search for someone to fill the role permanently.

Rod Earleywine, the superintendent of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools, will serve as the interim superintendent for Sioux City Community School District for a year.

The Sioux City Community School Board voted 5-2 Monday night with Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory being the dissenting votes. Both Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory explained that their “no” votes were not against Earleywine directly, but against the process the board took in making the choice.

Alarcorn-Flory said she deeply respects Earleywine for his work and student advocation, but she wasn’t made aware that the vote for Earleywine as the interim superintendent until Friday. Additionally, she added that there wasn’t feedback from staff or the community.

Scarlett said she felt there was a lack of communication and that she spoke to Earleywine for the first time earlier in the afternoon. She added that if the board voted Monday night, it was doing an injustice to the process.

After the vote, Earlywine spoke to the board, saying that when he presented his resignation to Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools, he had never even thought of working at Sioux City schools. He added that he has more to give and was looking at opportunities all over.

Earleywine had presented his resignation to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools on February 3 with his last day on June 30.

Earleywine will take over for Dr. Paul Gausman who was selected to be superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools in Nebraska.