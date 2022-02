SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The superintendent of a Siouxland school district has announced his resignation.

Dr. Rod Earleywine announced that he will be resigning as superintendent of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District.

He stated to KCAU that he is leaving on “great terms” and will be “forever grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this school community.”

Dr. Earleywine served as the middle school principal for 12 years and as superintendent of schools for 15 years.