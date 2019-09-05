Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools to vote on $33 million bond for renovations

Voters failed to pass the bond vote in past attempts, so the district is asking for the community to pass a $33 million bond this time.

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU)- Voters in Sergeant Bluff will head to the polls next week. Community members will decide on the 33 million dollar bond issue for the Sergeant Bluff -Luton School District.

“There’s been lots of meetings and debates back and forth either yes or no and I know people stand on both sides very adamantly,” said Cyndi Nelson, a mother in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District.

Nelson is a mother of two children in the district.

“I think the money that people will be spending to update the facilities along with new athletic complex’s the baseball and softball fields need a lot of work and then also getting better schools for our up and coming students is really important,” said Nelson.

Although voters failed to pass the bond vote in past attempts, this time around the district is asking for the community to pass a $33 million bond that would go toward a new primary school, sporting facility, and improvements around the new school.

“Closing the primary and then building the new primary where the baseball and softball fields are and moving those out to the 80 acres that we own,” said Superintendent Rod Earleywine of the Sergeant Bluff -Luton School District.

The new primary building will house 600 students and will help the district meet capacity as the community welcomes more families.

“So we’re building it above capacity above what we really need right now but all indications are that the community of Sergeant and the school district will grow in the future,” said Earleywine.

The superintendent is optimistic the community will support the bond measure this time around.

“This is a lot less than what we have asked for in the past. The last bond issue we tried to pass was 63 million dollars and this is 33 million dollars,” said Earleywine.

“We need to make some improvements to all the schools and yeah get out and vote,” said Nelson.

As optimistic as the superintendent is there still is opposition to the bond measure. Voters will cast their vote on September 10th.

The superintendent is already looking into the future saying if the bond passes the district plans to use 5 million dollars to remodel the science, culinary arts, choir, and arts programs.