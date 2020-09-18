Sergeant Bluff-Luton School keep homecoming spirit alive despite COVID-19 concerns

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Homecoming celebrations are in full swing this week at many high schools across Siouxland. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District is keeping the tradition alive while keeping students safe during a pandemic.

“So, it’s like a lot of the big things that everybody looks forward to during the week just aren’t happening anymore, which is really hard for everybody,” said Tessa Smith, a student at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

Smith says she’s not having your typical senior year experience, but she and her classmates are making the most out of the cards they have been dealt.

“Like, we’re just trying to do everything we can to just have fun and make memories while we can and just looking past everything that’s happening and seeing the bright side of things,”

one big tradition that is in full swing inside the school district is spirit week,” said Smith.

“We have just different kinds of themes every day like today was a class color day so seniors wore black we’ve had frat day we’ve had pajama day and stuff like that so it’s been fun seeing everyone dress up and have fun with it,” said Smith.

“We’re doing what we can the best we can, but also understand we can’t do everything,” said Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District.

Earleywine says the benefits of canceling a majority of the homecoming events outweighs the risk of exposing students to COVID-19.

“It’s hard to take these opportunities away from kids because I know this is part of their high school experience, this is what memories are built on, but we can’t do it in a safe way at this time,” said Earlywine.

“We know why this is happening, like, people are getting sick and we need to prevent that from happening. We need to do everything we can by wearing masks and social distancing as best as we can at events and stuff while still having fun and keeping other people safe,” said Smith.