Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District asks to update current revenue purpose statement

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – A vote that will happen next Tuesday would help a local school district to continue using funds from a state program.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District is asking for an updated revenue purpose statement.

The statement outlines how the district utilizes the secure of an advanced vision of education or “save funds” from the state of Iowa.

The “save funds” are used by districts to support school infrastructure and technology needs.

If the vote passes, it will not increase taxes but allow the school access to these funds through the year 2050.