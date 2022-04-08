SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District (CSD) has offered a contract to a new superintendent for the district.

According to a release from the Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD, the Board of Education announced Friday that they have offered the Superintendent position to Mr. Chad Janzen.

The release indicated that Janzen is currently the Superintendent at Rock Valley Community Schools and has been the superintendent for the last 11 years.

The release specified that upon final approval at the Board Meeting on April 11, Janzen will be set to begin his employment with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community (CSD) on July 1.

Janzen received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Augustana University in History, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, and an Education Specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls, according to the release.

The release stated Janzen started his career at the Los Angeles Lutheran Jr/Sr High School where he served as a principal, athletic director, and tech coordinator. He later taught in the Baltic School District in Baltic, South Dakota. He served as principal at Canistota High School as well as Canistota Elementary Schools. He was also a superintendent for Canistota schools before becoming superintendent in Rock Valley.