Sergeant Bluff Fire Department conducts training exercise on different burn patterns

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Clouds of heavy smoke filled the air on Saturday morning in Sergeant Bluff, but thankfully there was no real danger to worry about.

It was all for a training exercise.

A 1,100 square foot home was donated to the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department by the Glen-Gery Corporation and was set on fire to educate our local responders.

The exercise gave hands-on learning to 20 volunteer fire fighters on different burn patterns.

“Understanding what’s going to happen next as we ventilate different parts of the house, we were able to allow our fire fighters to understand fire behavior at a different level than watching a video or reading about it,” said Anthony Gaul, Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief.

Also, there to take away from the active situation, Sergeant Bluff High School fire science students were on scene observing the fire.