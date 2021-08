SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Sergeant Bluff’s city hall is closing to the public starting on Monday.

According to their website and Facebook page, the Sergeant Bluff City Hall will be closed to the public from August 2 to August 6 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and among staff.

To make utility payments or ask questions, someone can be reached at 712-943-4244. City Hall also has a dropbox featured outside the building residents can use.