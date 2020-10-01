Sergeant Bluff City Hall closed until further notice due to COVID-19

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sergeant Bluff announced on Thursday that City Hall will be completely closed due to COVID-19.

The City said on their Facebook page that the reason why the closure is happening is because of the “infections and quarantines from COVID-19.”

The closure of the Sergeant Bluff City Hall will last until further notice.

City of Sergeant Bluff mentions the city staff is either under quarantine or infected with the virus and will not be available in person or by telephone.

For more information on the Sergeant Bluff City Hall closure, see the Facebook post below.

Latest Stories