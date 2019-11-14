Sergeant Bluff business owner plans to rebuild after devastating fire

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The owner of a Sergeant Bluff business that burned to the groud said he will rebuild in the near future.

Flatbed Services, near the Sioux Gateway Airport, was destroyed in an early-morning fire last Friday. Since then, the business has continued to run even without a building.

“So… heartbreaking,” said Floyd Fiedler the owner of Flatbed Services.

Fiedler has owned and operated the trucking service for almost two decades.

“There was nothing to save. it was totally engulfed,” said Fiedler.

He lost most of a business he’d worked so hard to build.

“All the tools, two trucks, my shop truck, two forklifts — it’s all gone,” said Fiedler.

“I rushed down here right away and watched it burn,” said Zach Sitzmann, dispatch employee at Flatbed Services.

Sitzmann has worked for Fiedler for 18 years.

“The first thing you think about is losing your job, but that’s not going to happen. We’re going to rebuild and be stronger than before,” said Sitzmann.

The two men have continued to keep the business up and running, even without a building.

“We’ve got our phones. I’ve been working out of my pick up. That is my office right now. And we have some laptops we just bought, so I can do everything,” said Sitzmann.

Fielder says portable buildings will arrive later this week for his employees to work from. He said those buildings will be a temporary base until he can rebuild.

“Get them wired up, get the office going and then I’m waiting on the insurance company to give me the okay to start cleaning up,” said Fiedler.

Fiedler said truck driving runs in his family’s blood. He doesn’t plan to let the fire that destroyed his building destroy his business.

“My dad was in trucking. My uncle was in trucking. I’ve had brothers that were truck drivers, and this is what we know. We’re going to rebuild. I’m too young to retire,” said Fiedler.

KCAU 9 News reached out to Sioux City Fire Rescue earlier asking for an update on the investigation. They say they’re still sorting through notes, interviews and security camera footage to figure out what caused the fire.