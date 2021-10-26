Sergeant awarded Citizen Life Saver Award for quick response by SCFR

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Citizen Life Saver Award was given out Tuesday afternoon by Sioux City Fire Rescue. 

Sgt. Doug Boetger of the Woodbury County Sherriff`s Office received the honor for his actions while responding to a seizure at Perkins on June 21. 

The fire department said when they arrived at the Gordon Drive restaurant, Boetger was already performing C.P.R. 

Boetger said it’s a skill that more people can benefit from learning. 

“I hope that the public takes C.P.R. classes and realizes that you don’t have to be a fireman or police officer permit to do this. This is stuff that everybody can learn and it might be your relative that you’re having a conversation with or dinner with when they get stricken,” said Sgt. Boetger. 

The patient regained a pulse while en-route to the hospital.  

The fire department credits the quick actions taken by Sgt. Boetger. 

