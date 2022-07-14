SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man found guilty of crimes including child endangerment which resulted in the death of a child has received his sentencing date.

A judge ordered the sentencing for Tayvon Davis, 26, to be held on August 26 in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Davis was found guilty in June 2022 by a jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment leading to death, and multiple acts of child endangerment in the August 2018 death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old baby.

Court documents alleged the baby had an elbow injury, kept vomiting, and was unable to walk anymore. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha and died. Examiners concluded an autopsy and said the girl died from multiple blunt force injuries and considered the death a homicide.