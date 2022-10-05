SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A former employee with a Siouxland School District has been sentenced on Tuesday on charges related to sexual abuse.

Former South Sioux City High School coach Nathan Rogers, 27, was sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading no contest to first-degree sexual assault in two separate cases, according to court filings.

Charges of child abuse and additional sexual assault charges were dropped in lieu of the no-contest plea, of which he was found guilty on August 16.

The charges resulted from allegations that Rogers sexually assaulted two students and had videos on his phone of him engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

Allegations against Rogers and presented evidence in court resulted in a federal sentence of 15 years in prison for child pornography. Court documents stated that the federal sentence will be served concurrently with his state sentence for a total of 15 years.

