Seniors receive visit from their pen pals at East High School

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been well over a month since visitors were allowed in Iowa senior living centers because of COVID-19. That’s not stopping students from East High School from letting residents at one Siouxland home know they’re not alone.

Student council members started by sending letters to residents at Bickford of Sioux City to create a pen pal relationship. Now, they’re taking that relationship one step further. Each student drew pictures on their pals window, planted flowers and even played music of their choice.

“It makes our hearts kind of happy because they’re waiting at their windows for us and then we drew on their windows and did chalk and put some flowers out it’s just cool to see them waiting for us,” senior Ella Jepsen said.

Mike Boggs is a resident at Bickford. He said it’s been stressful not having visitors, but he said the students have been the best distraction.

“It’s very heartwarming. It brings me closer to the outside world… hearing the violin and amazing grace really touched my heart…. such a different place we’re living in these days and everyone’s coming together,” Boggs said.

Amanda Debates took song requests. She said she hopes she can bring joy during this uncertain time.

“It gives me some happiness and I’m sharing my happiness and music with them and it really brings brightness into their day,” Debates said.

Student council members said they wont let COVID-19 get in the way of their mission which is to spread kindness in the community. They said they plan to continue these relationships even after this is all over.