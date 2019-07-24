Senior living project in Sioux Center will help fill a shortage of residential options

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU)-

Sioux Center is filling a need for additional senior residential living. A 9,000 square foot assisted living facility is scheduled to be open this November.

The Friendly Horizons facility will specialize in Alzheimer’s and Dementia care and could end up welcoming folks from all over Sioux County.

“Individuals reached out to us letting us know that this is something that is needed in Sioux Center and actually just in surrounding areas and so we looked into it and we were graced with the opportunity to be here. It’s something that we think will really assist the community and everybody has been so accepting,” said Jassiel Garcia of Family Horizons.

Construction on the project started last year.