Senator John Thune gives tribute to John McCain

South Dakota Senator John Thune shared his thoughts on the passing of Senator John McCain.

Earlier today, Thune was one of many senators remembering the former presidential candidate in Washington. He says it was an honor to serve alongside McCain in the senate, and added he will miss McCain’s sense of humor and passion he brought to every battle.

“He reminded me and all of us every day that life is not about advancing ourselves but about serving a greater cause. And that, paradoxically, it is in service that we find freedom,” Thune said.

Thune went on to say Senator McCain’s grandfather awarded his own father the Distinguished Flying cross years ago. McCain died last Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.