Senator Ernst calls for immigration reform after visit to border

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa senator is calling for immigration reform after visiting the U.S., Mexico Border over the weekend.

Senator Joni Ernst toured facilities near the border in Texas, including a migrant detainment center. She also attended a briefing at the McAllen border control station.

Ernst says that there is a crisis at the border and it needs to be dealt with.

“And unfortunately we are getting pushed back from the access to the aisle about what we can do and we should be doing about these migrants. But we’ve got to solve this issue and we have to sit down and have hard discussions about it, but CBP can’t keep up this pace, they can’t do it without congress stepping up,” Ernst says.

Senator Ernst’s visit to the border trails a visit to the same facility by Vice President Pence last week.