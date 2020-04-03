Senator Ernst answers Siouxland Chamber questions on Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – As the coronavirus continues to impact daily life in Iowa and across the county, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce turned to Senator Joni Ernst for an answer.

Chamber president Chris McGowan spoke to Ernst on a conference call April 2 to ask her questions submitted by chamber members.

The questions included topics like payroll protextion, military prepardness, and bipartisonship in Washington.

“Everyone recognized the absolute need to get the resuce package done and pushed out to the agencies, get those follars flowing so that we can support those individuals and families being affected by COVID-19, whether directly or indirectly,” Ernst said.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is asking anyone that has an inventory of surgical masks, face shields, coveralls, and gloves to please donate them.

The chamber is working directly with the health care providers in Siouxland to make sure they have the supply they need.