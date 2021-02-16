Sen. Joni Ernst stops in Sioux City during tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Sen. Joni Ernst began her 99 County Tour in Siouxland on Tuesday.

Sen. Ernst visited the Junior League of Sioux City’s Discovery Shop. The shop sells gently used clothing and household items to help raise money for the league’s community projects.

The VP of Marketing Sarah Morgan said she appreciated Sen. Ernst making the stop in Sioux City.

“You know she works for the whole country, so for her to spend some time in Sioux City and to spend some time with the Junior League of Sioux City,” said Morgan. “That is so important, she is learning about our community. She is learning about our needs and our wants and what we really need here in our town and she’s able to take that back to Washington and work on some of those projects nationally.”

Sen. Ernst will be in Ida County among others on Wednesday.