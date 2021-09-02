Sen. Joni Ernst discusses Afghanistan at town hall meeting

ASHTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke at a townhall meeting in Ashton Thursday, addressing concerns from Siouxlanders about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Ernst called the Taliban’s treatment of Americans unforgiveable. She claimed all the Iowans who reached out to her office are out of Afghanistan now, but Ernst said the state is still working on helping more people flee the country.

“We were also working with a lot of our Iowa Army National Guardsmen and so forth who had sent us names of their interpreters and their families,” Ernst said. “Those Afghans, special immigrant visa holders, most of them we were not able to get out and that weighs heavy on me.”

Ernst said the state is working with volunteer organizations to help people leave Afghanistan. She reassured Siouxlanders that Afghan refugees are being thoroughly vetted before entering the US.

Ernst said she appreciates talking to people about these issues across the state.

“Doing county town halls is really beneficial because you will hear directly from your constituents what’s on their minds, what they consider to be the most important issues of the day,” Ernst said, “And so incorporating all of these town halls into a 99-county tour, [is] very, very important to me.”