Sen. John Thune makes stop at Dakota Valley High School

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Congress is in recess, giving many members the opportunity to return home and visit with constituents, including South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

The three-term senator made a stop at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday. Thune, who currently serves as Senate Minority Whip reminded students about the importance of civics.

Once the Senate returns to work, Thune said he expects some traditionally bipartisan legislation to come before Congress.

I think that the next thing that the Democrats plan to bring to the Senate floor is an infrastructure bill. Infrastructure has historically been a bipartisan issue, I’ve worked on a lot of them in the time that I’ve been in the Congress. So far this year, we haven’t seen a lot of evidence that they’re planning to including us Republicans and our ideas and our input but we’ll see. I hope that changes,” said Thune.

After his talk with high schoolers, he made his way to North Sioux City Economic Development and Sterling Computers.