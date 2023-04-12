DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — A U.S. Senator made a visit to Siouxland Wednesday to talk to local business owners about what issues they would like to see addressed in Washington and explained some of his priorities for when Congress resumes.

Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota attended a roundtable event by the Dakota Valley Business Council in Dakota Dunes.

The senator discussed priorities for Siouxlanders and businesses alike, such as the economy and inflation.

“Inflation’s taking a real impact on them, just like it has everybody else,” Thune said, “But it’s always encouraging to see the kind of success that small businesses have in this region, and the state of South Dakota is proud to have them in our state.”

Thune also talked about the continuing push for his bill concerning the app TikTok.

“We think it’s probably the best approach in terms of looking at not only TikTok, but other types of technologies, platforms, apps that come into this country from foreign adversaries like China, to determine if they represent a national security threat,” Thune said.

While in Siouxland, Thune also toured FIMCO Industries