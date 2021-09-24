Sen. Jim Carlin speaks to Morningside students about policies, Grassley

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The race is on for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Chuck Grassley and Jim Carlin are officially the Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate and have already started traveling the state, sharing their visions for the future.

U.S. Sen. Jim Carlin spoke at Morningside University on Friday, answering students questions and explaining his stance on certain policies.

“I think a lot of people are of the belief that now would be a good time for Senator Grassley to step down. He’s served for 40 years, they’re ready for a change,” said Sen. Jim Carlin.

The town hall was open to the public. Morningside University said they hope to host more candidates in the future.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa announced early Friday morning that he will be running for re-election to maintain his seat. If elected, this would be Grassley’s 8th term as a U.S. Senator, having been elected in 1980.