Sen. Jim Carlin announces run for Senate seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City resident and Iowa State Senator Jim Carlin announced he will be running for Senate Monday.

Carlin will run against long-time Senator Chuck Grassley in 2022.

Carlin has been in the Iowa Legislature since 2017 and said the main reason he decided to run is to protect individual freedom.



“We’ve got some very serious issues, we’ve got some mammoth concerns with China, we’ve got the disintegration of the family as an institution, the decline of rural Iowa and I believe a very real threat from big tech on free speech but those are a couple things but the broader concern is freedom itself,” said Sen. Carlin.

Carlin said that the announcement is a little early.

“And it is a huge undertaking and that’s probably why I got in sooner than most because the scope of it and the amount of work and commitment that it requires, I think it requires more than a year working a campaign trail to really do a good job,” said Sen. Carlin.